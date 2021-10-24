The 5 G1 Climax 31 MVP candidates

The NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament delivered a month-long of the premier pro wrestling that the company has become known for. The New Japan roster has stepped up in a huge way despite the restrictions upon the country and the audience watching these shows.

There were mid and lower card stars who received opportunities that they would have otherwise not received due to some established talent being in the United States. However, it was the upper card talent who really stood out and produced some exceptional matches and moments that will be remembered when fans think about the G1 Climax 31.

With the tournament now in the books, it is the perfect time to remember all the top performers. Whether it be the stories they told or the excellent encounters that they were featured in, some stars have etched their legacy with their performance over the past month. In this article, let's take a look at the five G1 Climax 31 MVP candidates.

#5. Kazuchika Okada - NJPW G1 Climax 31

The winner of the G1 Climax 31, Kazuchika Okada, proved without a shadow of a doubt that "The Rainmaker" was back in this year's tournament. He immediately made this proclamation following his near-30 minute classic opener against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion took a step back, especially last year when he decided against using his Rainmaker finisher and instead relied solely on his less successful Money Clip submission. Although he continued to use the submission this year, Okada finished every opponent in the G1 Climax 31 with the Rainmaker lariat.

Not only did Kazuchika Okada have that compelling story, but he also had a series of brilliant bouts against the likes of SANADA, Taichi and Jeff Cobb. Each of these encounters were different yet kept up a high quality that Okada has become known for. He nearly went undefeated before dropping his first fall against Tama Tonga on the G1 Climax 31 Night 16.

Okada only dropped one contest in the entire tournament and won the B Block with an 8-1 record before beating Kota Ibushi to win the G1 Climax 31. He will use this success to propel himself back to the main event of Wrestle Kingdom next year.

