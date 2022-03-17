The 5 greatest Scott Hall/Razor Ramon moments

Scott Hall sadly passed away at the age of 63 on Monday after suffering three heart attacks following a blood clot being dislodged during hip replacement surgery.

Hall is unquestionably a wrestling legend with a career that spanned 30-plus years. He performed for WWE, WCW, ECW, TNA, NWA and all over the world.

Hall gained his first success in the industry with WWE as Razor Ramon. The Bad Guy became one of the most popular superstars in the company and won the Intercontinental Championship four times. He later jumped ship to WCW and gained even further notoriety for his part in the New World Order stable.

WWE @WWE The WWE family will forever remember Scott Hall as a gifted entertainer and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, a loving father and a dear friend. The WWE family will forever remember Scott Hall as a gifted entertainer and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, a loving father and a dear friend. https://t.co/DC5VVnUsxd

His career impacted many current stars throughout the wrestling business, from WWE to AEW and everything in between. Many fans fondly remember the memorable moments that he has offered over the years.

In this article, we celebrate Scott Hall's greatest memories as we take a look at the five greatest Scott Hall/Razor Ramon moments of all time.

5) Razor Ramon wins his first Intercontinental Championship

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp

youtube.com/watch?v=nOIuen… Razor Ramon was one of the greatest Intercontinental Champs, and seems to be more remembered for his character than the workhorse style of the title in that era. Hall was such a fantastic worker and the workhorse title fit on him just fine vs. Rick Martel Razor Ramon was one of the greatest Intercontinental Champs, and seems to be more remembered for his character than the workhorse style of the title in that era. Hall was such a fantastic worker and the workhorse title fit on him just fine vs. Rick Martelyoutube.com/watch?v=nOIuen…

Razor Ramon exuded cool to the point that it was undeniable for the fans to start cheering the man known as "The Bad Guy". After undergoing a babyface turn and becoming a popular star for WWE, Ramon set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship.

After the title was vacated by a suspended Shawn Michaels (more on that later), there was a battle royal to determine the new champion. It came down to Razor and Rick Martel as the final two participants on the October 4, 1993 episode of Monday Night RAW. The following week, the two competitors met with the gold on the line.

In a highly competitive showdown, Razor Ramon lived up to the workhorse moniker of the IC Title and put on a very good contest against the veteran. Ramon defeated Martel with the Razor's Edge to win his first Intercontinental Championship.

The title would become synonymous with Hall during his first run with WWE. He feuded with the best the company had to offer throughout his time. Ramon would become the first man to ever win the IC Title on four occasions. The Bad Guy is regarded as one of the greatest champions in the title's history.

4) 1-2-3 Kid upsets Razor Ramon

It is rare for a loss to be considered a career highlight for someone like Scott Hall. However, his unselfishness probably hasn't been praised for much of his career. This trait was on full display during one of the most legendary moments in the history of Monday Night RAW.

On the May 17th, 1993 episode, Razor Ramon faced the Lightning Kid. This was viewed as a squash match and Ramon treated it as such. He never took the Kid seriously and it led to the biggest upset in WWE at that point. The Kid caught Ramon off guard and hit a top rope moonsault to pin The Bad Guy.

This put the Lightning Kid on the map and gave him the new moniker of 1-2-3 Kid. Sean Waltman was a plucky cruiserweight jobber that Hall saw potential in. Despite being a pushed star for WWE, he wanted to make the Kid and did just that. It showed how willing to help others Hall really was.

3) Scott Hall makes his WCW debut

Steve Palmer @EMC_Eternal

Seeing Razor Ramón in street clothes was just the best thing a wrestling fan could ask for. It was real! the nWo was born and the rest is history.

THANK YOU



#nWoLegend When Scott Hall made his wCw debut on Monday Nitro (for me) it was so surreal.Seeing Razor Ramón in street clothes was just the best thing a wrestling fan could ask for. It was real! the nWo was born and the rest is history.THANK YOU #ScottHall for everything When Scott Hall made his wCw debut on Monday Nitro (for me) it was so surreal. Seeing Razor Ramón in street clothes was just the best thing a wrestling fan could ask for. It was real! the nWo was born and the rest is history.THANK YOU #ScottHall for everything 💜💛#nWoLegend https://t.co/JjGCLIjO6s

Three years after that episode of RAW, Scott Hall found himself in a totally different environment. After becoming a top star in WWE, he chose to jump ship to WCW in 1996. Despite the big money contract that he signed, one has to guess that he could have never imagined the heights his career would go to.

On his debut on Nitro, Hall made his way through the crowd, grabbed a microphone and got in the ring. He uttered the iconic words, "You people know who I am, but you don't know why I'm here." With this promo, the former Bad Guy kicked off one of the most successful angles in the history of the business and totally changed the industry.

2) Razor Ramon defeats Shawn Michaels to become Undisputed Intercontinental Champion in a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 10

TribalBeliever @hashira95



#wwe #razorramon #scotthall The Ladder won’t be where it is today if it wasn’t for Razor Ramon vs Shawn Michaels The Ladder won’t be where it is today if it wasn’t for Razor Ramon vs Shawn Michaels #wwe #razorramon #scotthall https://t.co/rXc8gDhRw9

As previously mentioned, Scott Hall's first run with the Intercontinental Championship came due to Shawn Michaels being suspended and vacating the title. When the Heartbreak Kid returned, he had his own IC strap and disputed Ramon's claim as champion. This led to WWE booking a ladder match and hanging both titles above the ring at WrestleMania 10.

The fans in Madison Square Garden witnessed an all-time classic that put both superstars in legendary status. It was a grueling contest that saw both men use the ladder as a weapon and create magic with one another. Despite a historic performance from Shawn Michaels, it was Razor Ramon who came out victorious and walked out with both titles.

This remains one of the greatest WrestleMania matches in the history of the event. It is often called the first ladder match in WWE history. Despite this not being true, it was the ladder match that truly put the stipulation on the map and made it a staple of the company to this day.

1) Scott Hall and Kevin Nash reveal Hulk Hogan as the third man and form the New World Order

WrassleRap 怒りのラップ @WrassleRap Twenty years ago today history was made as Hogan turned heel at Bash at the Beach and formed the nWo. #nWoMemories Twenty years ago today history was made as Hogan turned heel at Bash at the Beach and formed the nWo. #nWoMemories https://t.co/XOQnk0LJ7o

There can only be one moment remembered as the greatest and most iconic of Scott Hall's career. On July 7th, 1996, Hall teamed up with Kevin Nash to face Sting, Lex Luger and Macho Man Randy Savage. The Outsiders ran roughshod over WCW for two months and were promised a third man at Bash At The Beach 1996.

Although the third man wasn't there at the start, the Outsiders more than held their own against the three top stars of WCW. Hall and Nash were even able to take out Lex Luger and make it a two-on-two affair. After a low blow to Savage, Hulk Hogan came down to the ring. Many thought he would help WCW, but Hogan instead landed a leg drop on Macho Man and revealed himself to be the third man.

Hall, Nash and Hulk Hogan officially formed the New World Order at Bash At The Beach 1996. This became a group that changed the business completely. They revolutionized the industry and helped WCW overcome WWE in the Monday night's ratings war. This has to be viewed as the most successful run and the greatest moment of Scott Hall's career.

Edited by Brandon Nell