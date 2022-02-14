The 5 greatest WWE Elimination Chamber matches from the past 20 years

The next stop on the road to the WrestleMania is the Elimination Chamber. The event will take place on Saturday, February 19, at the Jeddah Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be the first time the Chamber match will take place outside of North America.

The Elimination Chamber match itself is one of the most brutal and entertaining match-ups out there. It sees WWE Superstars go head-to-head in a barbaric circular cage structure. The battle begins with two superstars in the ring before more superstars are added at 5-minute intervals.

This year will see Bobby Lashley defend the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory. Other showdowns on the card see Becky Lynch face Lita defending her RAW Women's Championship and Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the Universal Championship in a colossus clash.

There will also be a Women's Elimination Chamber match between Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, and a mystery entrant. The match will determine a new No.1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship being crowned for WrestleMania.

To honor the match type's twentieth year and what is expected to be another grueling showdown on 19th February, here’s a look back at some of the moments considered to be the most iconic in Elimination Chamber history.

#5 WWE legends do battle in the Elimination Chamber match in 2011

The Rated R Superstar Edge started the match with Rey Mysterio, defending his World Heavyweight Championship that he’d only won back a few days earlier on SmackDown, defeating Dolph Ziggler.

Also in the match were The Big Show, Wade Barrett, Kane, and Drew McIntyre, who were all vying for an opportunity to clinch the title. It was a goliath line-up, aside from the Master of the 619, but only one superstar could survive to take the spoils.

It came down to Edge and Rey Mysterio as the final two. The pair traded Spears and 619s as the WWE Universe teetered on the edge of their seats, wondering who would strike the deadly blow. Nevertheless, The Rated R Superstar delivered an epic Spear that would ultimately book his place at WrestleMania 27.

