Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The 5 Longest WWE Women's Title Reigns in History

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.57K   //    27 Aug 2018, 03:00 IST

E
The WWF Women's Championship 

The first recognised WWF/E Women's Champion was the Fabulous Moolah. WWE did not introduce a Women's Title to it's organisation until 1984. 

Moolah had bought the rights to the NWA Women's Championship in the 1970's and sold the title to the then-WWF in 1984. The WWF decided to date their newly created title's lineage back to 1956, when Moolah first won the NWA belt, making it the oldest Championship in the company. 

Notes: For the purposes of this slideshow, only reigns for this version of the Championship and the current version of the titles, the Raw Women's (2016-) and Smackdown Women's (2016-) are included.

The Diva's Title (2008-2016) has not been included in the calculations.

This slideshow counts down the five longest reigning Champions of these three versions of the Women's Championship.

#5 The Fabulous Moolah (380 days)

Moolah
Moolah
modelling
the Women's Championship

The Fabulous Moolah's third reign as Women's Champion was her last until 1999. Moolah defeated the barefooted, Velvet McIntyre in July 1986, ending McIntyre's 6 day reign as title holder.

Moolah would continue to dominate the competition as she had during the 1960's and 70's, defeating all comers for over a year, until she finally succumbed to her one-time protegee, Sherri Martel.

Martel mocked her mentor's age and took great delight in beating her for the Championship. Martel's reign on top would go on to last even longer than Moolah's.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Trish Stratus
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
10 Longest title reigns in wrestling history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE superstars with the most Intercontinental Title...
RELATED STORY
14 Longest WWE Championship reigns of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Shortest WWE Title Reigns of All Time 
RELATED STORY
5 longest reigning Intercontinental Champions in WWE history
RELATED STORY
10 Longest combined reigns of WWE Intercontinental Champions
RELATED STORY
5 shortest title reigns in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 WWE US Title Reigns You May Not Remember
RELATED STORY
5 Title Reigns In WWE You Probably Don't Remember
RELATED STORY
WWE's 10 Best Championship Reigns in the 2010s
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us