The 5 Longest WWE Women's Title Reigns in History

The WWF Women's Championship

The first recognised WWF/E Women's Champion was the Fabulous Moolah. WWE did not introduce a Women's Title to it's organisation until 1984.

Moolah had bought the rights to the NWA Women's Championship in the 1970's and sold the title to the then-WWF in 1984. The WWF decided to date their newly created title's lineage back to 1956, when Moolah first won the NWA belt, making it the oldest Championship in the company.

Notes: For the purposes of this slideshow, only reigns for this version of the Championship and the current version of the titles, the Raw Women's (2016-) and Smackdown Women's (2016-) are included.

The Diva's Title (2008-2016) has not been included in the calculations.

This slideshow counts down the five longest reigning Champions of these three versions of the Women's Championship.

#5 The Fabulous Moolah (380 days)

Moolah modelling the Women's Championship

The Fabulous Moolah's third reign as Women's Champion was her last until 1999. Moolah defeated the barefooted, Velvet McIntyre in July 1986, ending McIntyre's 6 day reign as title holder.

Moolah would continue to dominate the competition as she had during the 1960's and 70's, defeating all comers for over a year, until she finally succumbed to her one-time protegee, Sherri Martel.

Martel mocked her mentor's age and took great delight in beating her for the Championship. Martel's reign on top would go on to last even longer than Moolah's.

