×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

The 5 Most Emotional Episodes of Raw in WWE History

Andrew Pollard
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.97K   //    24 Oct 2018, 03:30 IST

The Shield unite on Raw
The Shield unite on Raw

Right now, the wrestling world is in absolute shock after Roman Reigns opened up this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw to announce that he was having to step away from the squared circle to battle leukaemia. Added to the shock of that news, Roman also revealed that he had faced the same battle eleven years ago, which was something 99.9% of the wrestling community was unaware of.

This is a major moment in the wrestling industry, a major moment in Raw history, and clearly a major moment in the career and life of Roman Reigns. Whether fans cheered or booed him over the past several years, there was never any doubt that Roman has been a phenomenal in-ring performer. Yes, he's been miscast as a character, but the work ethic, the ability, and the constant development of his skills cannot be denied.

Seeing the very real Joe Anoa’i enter the ring on Raw and let the world in on his very real battle was an eye-opener, a shocker, and a moment that has shown just how much love the wrestling world has for this man. To be blunt, a huge percentage of us have been affected by leukaemia or cancer in some way, and to then hear that Reigns has had this battle for so long is something that resonates with so many. And to Reigns’s credit, the fact that he’s refused to mention any of this during the years that he’s been getting so much hate, that’s clearly the mark of the man that is Joe Anoa’i.

But this most recent Raw is only one of so many hugely emotional episodes of the WWE’s flagship show. So with that in mind, and not including this week’s show, here are the five most emotional Raw episodes in WWE history.


#5 Daniel Bryan Hangs It Up

Daniel Bryan calls it a day - WWE.com
Daniel Bryan calls it a day - WWE.com

The February 8, 2016 episode of Monday Night Raw was the evening that Daniel Bryan finally gave in to the WWE and their medical team, and confirmed his retirement live on air.

Following him famously standing victorious as the WWE Champion as WrestleMania XXX came to a close, injury would soon strike and put Bryan out of action for six months. Having successfully returned to the ring at the end of 2014, it would only be a matter of months before injury struck again, and this team in an even more serious way. Despite trying for ten months to get the WWE medical team to clear him – including visiting several leading non-WWE doctors, Bryan had to admit defeat and hang up his boots on that February 2016 Raw show.

To add to the high emotion of the moment, said episode happened to be emanating from Bryan’s home state of Washington, and it’s safe to say the home state hero was giving a rousing reception of support and thanks from those in attendance. For those of us watching at home, it was the sad realisation that the thing we’d been hoping so desperately to see happen, Daniel Bryan’s in-ring return, was now impossible, at least in a WWE ring.

Of course, fast forward to this year and Bryan managed to get himself cleared for action, with that shocking news again bringing a lump to the throat and a tear to the eye, but this time for a far happier reason.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Daniel Bryan Roman Reigns
Andrew Pollard
ANALYST
A longtime football and wrestling fan who's managed to somehow make a career out of writing and talking about such things, Andrew likes to think of himself as an entertaining, informative, and occasionally humourous writer and radio personality - although you may completely disagree with that. When not writing or talking about the beautiful game and the squared circle, this Welshman can usually be found watching the not-so-mighty Wrexham AFC, scanning sports channels for any sort of football whatsoever, or re-watching classic Bret Hart matches of yesteryear. Elsewhere, Andrew is known as the Online Editor/Lead Writer of Starburst Magazine, a contributor for outlets such as TheRichest, WhatCulture, and TheQuiz.com, a radio presenter for CalonFM, and a panel host for Wales Comic Con. Feel free to get in touch with any queries, comments, or criticism on the usual social media channels. Just try to be nice :)
5 Biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
7 Bonkers Surprises from RAW we'd never have guessed...
RELATED STORY
5 shocking moments from post-WrestleMania episodes of Raw
RELATED STORY
3 Extremely Emotional Title Relinquishes in WWE
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments in WWE Raw History
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest moments in the career of Roman Reigns so far
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: 10th September 2018
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to an unbelievable Monday Night Raw (22...
RELATED STORY
5 Worst finishers in WWE history
RELATED STORY
WWE News: RAW to move day for one night in 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us