WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017: The 5 most likely twists we could see

What twists could we see at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017?

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jul 2017, 22:26 IST

Terrible Name. Great Main Event.

You have to admit, the name “Great Balls of Fire” is among the worst in pay-per-view history. It doesn’t matter how many times it is said on WWE programming, the PPV name “Great Balls of Fire” is quite laughable. 1950’s music, drive-ins and old cars aren't likely to appeal to modern audiences.

That being said, despite the silly name, Raw has successfully built a lot of long-term feuds leading into July’s show. It is proof that you can overcome bad names with smart, logical long-term booking. This is, on paper, the strongest Raw brand pay-per-view of the year.

There are a lot of great storylines going into the show. It leads to some important questions that will need to be answered. Will Sasha win the title for the fourth time? Will the Miz versus Dean Ambrose feud ever end? Will the Hardy Boyz be on their way to being broken after the 30-minute match? Will Braun finally be finished with Roman Reigns? Will Samoa Joe look really strong against Brock Lesnar? With these questions in mind, I present my list of top five most likely twists to WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017:

#5 Braun Strowman destroys Roman Reigns

He will never be finished with him.

Are we really sure Strowman isn’t the face in this feud? The reaction he got for his return was quite loud. His constant build is one of the best from in the WWE in 2017, and he certainly can use a major victory over Roman Reigns. It would make a lot of sense to have Strowman get the big win and face Brock Lesnar in the near future.

Since Roman Reigns injured Braun for a few months, it would simply make sense for the Monster Among Men to get his true revenge. I feel Roman could survive a loss, and the image of Braun standing over a destroyed Roman Reigns would do wonders to set up Strowman as a future monster for the company going forward. They should not throw away that opportunity on Sunday.