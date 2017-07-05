WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017: Results, Prediction and Full Match Card Analysis

As WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 nears, which superstars do we expect to see rise to the top?

by Akash Cillanki Preview 05 Jul 2017, 09:28 IST

Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire

WWE’s latest – and greatest named pay-per-view – WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017, comes to us this Sunday night and the show promises to be one to be remembered as Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar go head to head for the WWE Universal Championship.

That’s not the only match of the night, though, as we will be treated to 8 confirmed matches. Here is the full match card for WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017:

Match Number Match Participants Match Stipulation Kickoff Show Neville (c) vs Akira Tozawa Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship 1 Enzo Amore vs Big Cass Singles match 2 The Miz (c) vs Dean Ambrose Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship 3 Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt Singles match 4 Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs The Hardy Boyz 30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship 5 Alexa Bliss (cc) vs Sasha Banks Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship 6 Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman Ambulance match 7 Brock Lesnar (c) vs Samoa Joe Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship

Now, that we have a full view of the match card, who exactly is going to come out of Great Balls of Fire victorious? Well, that’s what we’re here to analyse. So, without any further ado, here are our predictions and analysis for WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017:

Kickoff Show – Neville (c) vs Akira Tozawa (Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

The only man who is worth caring a damn about from 205 Live, Neville defends his WWE Cruiserweight Championship against the latest member of Titus Worldwide, Akira Tozawa, on the kickoff show for WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 and it just doesn’t seem like he is on The Neville Level.

Prediction: Neville wins to retain Cruiserweight title