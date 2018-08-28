Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Top Contenders to be Paul Heyman's Next Client

Andrew Pollard
Top 5 / Top 10
15.29K   //    28 Aug 2018, 01:17 IST

Paul Heyman - WWE.com
Paul Heyman - WWE.com

Over the years, Paul Heyman has often been associated with the absolute best in the wrestling world. Some of those names were the best way before Heyman ever came into the equation, while others were boosted to a whole other level just by merely being associated with the former Paul E. Dangerously.

In terms of huge names, Heyman has managed the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Kurt Angle, The Big Show, Rob Van Dam, Sabu, “Stunning” Steve Austin, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Arn Anderson, Bobby Eaton, Austin Idol, and a fella by the name of “Mean” Mark Callous – although you may know him better as The Undertaker. That’s only the tip of the iceberg, but those names alone read like a list of wrestling royalty.

The point being made is that whomever Paul Heyman is involved with is more often than not a huge deal in the wrestling world. Curtis Axel aside, of course.

With Brock Lesnar having now departed the WWE – at least temporarily – to focus his immediate attention on a UFC return, many are speculating as to what Vince McMahon’s company will do with Heyman. And more specifically, those people are wondering which wrestler could be the next to be positioned as Heyman’s client.

Roman Reigns at one point seemed like a good fit for such a role, but the recent reunion of The Shield has thrown a spanner into those particular works. So with that in mind, here are five other top contenders to be the next person to be put under the managerial wing of the legendary Paul Heyman.

#5 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe - WWE.com
Samoa Joe - WWE.com

Right now, Samoa Joe has been regularly proving himself to be one of the very best talkers in the WWE, as he’s set his sights on taking AJ Styles’ WWE Championship. In an ideal world, Joe would be a main event staple of the WWE for the next few years, but there’s always the worry that Vince McMahon may change his mind on the former TNA World Champion at a moment’s notice.

Throughout his time managing Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman always played up the legitimacy of his client, the toughness of his client, and the fact that his client could decimate any superstar on the roster whenever he saw fit. Now, imagine Heyman spouting that same rhetoric about Samoa Joe? Good fit, right?

You wouldn’t necessarily need to have Joe stay mute – ala the majority of Lesnar’s WWE appearances over the past couple of years – but you could have him at times play the silent assassin sort of role; menacingly lurking in the background while Heyman talks about how much of a killer he is. Then, when Joe does talk, it means more, it has everyone listening, and it makes the rest of the roster stand to attention.

Samoa Joe doesn’t need Paul Heyman, but it would certainly be one way of keeping Joe in the top tier spotlight going forward.

Andrew Pollard
