The 5 Most Poorly Booked Champions in WWE Today

Ajay Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 316 // 14 Aug 2018, 11:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

After determining the Top 5 Champions in WWE today, one wonders about the opposite: The worst champions in the company currently.

Championships are the most important aspect of any wrestling promotion and a champion represents the company as a whole and the values it stands for.

A large company with a profound global impact like the WWE has an array of championships and many champions holding them. The total number of championships across the four brands (Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and UK) is 14!

A bad champion is one who is not having great matches in the ring and/or has poor storylines. The latter is a not a fault of the wrestlers themselves but it undermines the prestige of the championships and results in a bad product as a whole.

So, here are the 5 worst champions in WWE today!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5- Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has held the title for 55+ days

Alexa Bliss has been successful since the day she joined the main roster. She won her first championship in the WWE when she defeated Becky Lynch in a tables match.

She was drafted to RAW and at Payback, and she overcame Bayley to become the Raw Women's champion which made her the first woman to capture the top titles of both Raw and Smackdown.

Her runs with the title have had its ups and downs, good heelwork and ability on the mic have made her a dominant presence on Raw but she has also been a part of some bad in-ring segments.

Her Money in the Bank cash-in against Nia Jax on the same day as she won the briefcase was a great move to delay the inevitable championship win for Ronda Rousey but ever since she won the title, the story has gone stale. Much of the focus has been on Rousey and this has overshadowed the champion and hopefully, this storyline will culminate at SummerSlam in the coming weeks.

1 / 5 NEXT