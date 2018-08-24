Top 5 WWE superstars with the most Intercontinental Title reigns

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.04K // 24 Aug 2018, 15:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Miz - perennial holder of the IC Championship

The Intercontinental Championship dates back almost 40 years and in that time 79 different men and one woman have held the belt.

This slideshow counts down the WWE superstars who have enjoyed the most IC Championship reigns in the title's history.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5 Rob Van Dam (6 reigns, 211 cumulative days)

RVD - Former six-time Intercontinental Champion

There are three men who have all held the Intercontinental Championship six times, so they have been separated by how many cumulative days they have accrued across all title reigns.

Rob Van Dam won his first IC title at Wrestlemania X8, his debut appearance at the showcase of the immortals.

Seemingly destined for main-event stardom, RVD traded the IC belt with Eddie Guerrero in sterling matches before trading the title once more with technical wizard Chris Benoit, resulting in RVD winning his third IC strap in a tremendous match at Summerslam 2002.

However, Van Dam's subsequent main-event run was short-lived and he returned to the IC ranks in 2003, wherein he traded the belt with perennial champion Chris Jericho.

RVD's final reign as IC champ occurred in 2006, when he beat Shelton Benjamin in a Money in the Bank briefcase vs IC title winner take all match, wherein he left the match with the briefcase and belt.

RVD's IC reigns were never particularly long but they were always exciting.

1 / 5 NEXT