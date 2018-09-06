The 7 weirdest characters in WWE games

In a few weeks, WWE will release their latest game, WWE 2K19. With a more up-to-date roster, new championships and a brand new story mode featuring Daniel Bryan, the game hope to be a massive success for every kind of wrestling fan.

2K19 will be the 20th game from WWE, with titles like Shut Your Mouth, No Mercy and Crush Hour all being part of the rich lineage.

But sometimes, you find yourself a character that truly boggles the mind. Someone that just doesn't fit into the game at all. Here are seven characters you won't believe were actually part of a WWE game.

Note: We're not including create a wrestler or custom wrestlers for this list.

#7 The Terminator (WWE 2k16)

Arnie menaces as the killing machine, this attire based on the original 1984 film

If you pre-ordered WWE 2K16, you were in for a treat, receiving not one but two iterations of the T-800, the android made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the sci-fi classic, Terminator.

Arnie is a known wrestling fan, as well as a Hall of Famer, so it's a nice gift to him to be featured in one of the company's games.

However, the choice doesn't make a lot of sense, when you consider how near-unkillable the machine is in the films, yet can seemingly now be vanquished by a Trouble in Paradise or a People's Elbow.

