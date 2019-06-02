×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The 9 most damaging rips from Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho on WWE

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.91K   //    02 Jun 2019, 09:15 IST

He must be furious.
He must be furious.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are of author's own and do not reflect Sportskeeda's position on the same.)

After setting the wrestling world on fire with his shock debut at Double or Nothing last Saturday, Jon Moxley did it again on Wednesday on Talk is Jericho, which can be found here. On an episode aptly entitled "The Emancipation of Jon Moxley," the former Dean Ambrose dropped a number of bombs on his previous employer, in what must surely be the most explosive wrestling podcast since CM Punk's infamous appearance on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling in 2014.

Corroborating many of the allegations made on that particular podcast, Moxley ripped into the WWE creative process. For ages, we saw the discordant content on television week to week, and heard rumors from the reports and dirt sheets, but now, we heard straight from the horse's mouth that many of our suspicions about the toxic backstage culture and creative process at WWE are indeed accurate.

For a company already reeling from rapidly declining ratings and bad press, this was unwelcome. Here are the most damaging quotes, timestamped from the interview, which confirm many of our suspicions about how backward the system is.

#1 "Trying not to make ourselves look like idiots. (19:52)"

If we didn't have to trying to not make ourselves look like idiots and get rid of pooper scooper lines, we could actually sit down and tell a story. We're all just in self-preservation mode trying to not look like idiots instead of creating good things.

Sadly, this sort of thing is all over WWE programming. Perhaps it's the origin of "Dumb Babyface Syndrome." Dean Ambrose doing a talk show with "Mitch the potted plant" is a good example of this in action.

How many times have we seen characters acting like idiots and being embarrassed on television instead of playing to their strengths and creating truly memorable matches, rivalries, and moments?

Jon Moxley's lament about this explains much of what we see on television. It wasn't the first time Vince McMahon's odd sense of humor reared its head in the interview.

1 / 9 NEXT
Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) The Shield WWE Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Vince McMahon WWE Points To Note
Advertisement
5 reasons why Jon Moxley picked AEW over WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Reasons why Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose invaded the show
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Things that prove that Jon Moxley is showing up to compete  
RELATED STORY
5 Things Dean Ambrose secretly told us through the new Jon Moxley video
RELATED STORY
5 backstage incidents that made Jon Moxley leave WWE (and how they could've been avoided)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals WWE Superstars have called him after Jon Moxley podcast
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest things Jon Moxley hated about WWE as revealed on Talk is Jericho 
RELATED STORY
11 astonishing WWE backstage secrets Jon Moxley revealed on Talk is Jericho
RELATED STORY
5 things Jon Moxley revealed about WWE in Chris Jericho’s podcast following AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
3 Opponents For CM Punk If He Joins AEW 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us