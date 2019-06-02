The 9 most damaging rips from Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho on WWE

He must be furious.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are of author's own and do not reflect Sportskeeda's position on the same.)

After setting the wrestling world on fire with his shock debut at Double or Nothing last Saturday, Jon Moxley did it again on Wednesday on Talk is Jericho, which can be found here. On an episode aptly entitled "The Emancipation of Jon Moxley," the former Dean Ambrose dropped a number of bombs on his previous employer, in what must surely be the most explosive wrestling podcast since CM Punk's infamous appearance on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling in 2014.

Corroborating many of the allegations made on that particular podcast, Moxley ripped into the WWE creative process. For ages, we saw the discordant content on television week to week, and heard rumors from the reports and dirt sheets, but now, we heard straight from the horse's mouth that many of our suspicions about the toxic backstage culture and creative process at WWE are indeed accurate.

For a company already reeling from rapidly declining ratings and bad press, this was unwelcome. Here are the most damaging quotes, timestamped from the interview, which confirm many of our suspicions about how backward the system is.

#1 "Trying not to make ourselves look like idiots. (19:52)"

If we didn't have to trying to not make ourselves look like idiots and get rid of pooper scooper lines, we could actually sit down and tell a story. We're all just in self-preservation mode trying to not look like idiots instead of creating good things.

Sadly, this sort of thing is all over WWE programming. Perhaps it's the origin of "Dumb Babyface Syndrome." Dean Ambrose doing a talk show with "Mitch the potted plant" is a good example of this in action.

How many times have we seen characters acting like idiots and being embarrassed on television instead of playing to their strengths and creating truly memorable matches, rivalries, and moments?

Jon Moxley's lament about this explains much of what we see on television. It wasn't the first time Vince McMahon's odd sense of humor reared its head in the interview.

