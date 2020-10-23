There are currently more young WWE stars in the company today than ever before because the facilities for wrestling training have improved so much over the years, but there are also several much older stars.

Whilst WWE will always be open to bringing back legends for "one more match" or "one more feud" which would benefit the company, there are some stars who have managed to remain at the top of the business for a number of decades.

There are currently no active WWE stars over the age of 50 after The Undertaker's retirement earlier this year, but there are several who are creeping up to half a century.

Here, we take a look at 9 Oldest WWE Superstars on the current roster (43-48):

#9 Former WWE Champion AJ Styles - 43 years old

AJ Styles was recently drafted over to Monday Night RAW as part of the 2020 WWE Draft, even though he was only moved to SmackDown a few months ago. The Phenomenal One is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world and has been performing at the highest level for more than two decades.

Styles has been on WWE's radar for a number of years and even though he only made it to WWE back in 2016, he's already a former World Champion and a future WWE Hall of Famer.

Styles started his career when he was 21 years old, making his debut in 1998. Over the past two decades Styles has wrestled all over the world and for promotions including Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Given his experience in the ring, it's easy to believe that AJ Styles has only recently turned 43 years old, but interestingly he is the youngest star on this list.