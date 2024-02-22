With roughly a month between the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and WrestleMania 40, some big angles could start to take shape. Unless a star wins the Royal Rumble (like Cody Rhodes and Bayley this year), the rest of WWE's roster has an undefined path to a match at The Show of Shows.

That will change for two other WWE stars who win the Elimination Chamber contests. Challengers for the World Heavyweight Championship and the Women's World Championship will emerge from Perth, Australia.

The card for the Elimination Chamber only has four matches, but two take place inside the steel structure. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will also be guests on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Could someone be double-crossed in Perth? Here are three possible betrayals that could rock WWE at the Elimination Chamber event.

#3 The Judgment Day starts to crack

Balor and Priest have defeated all challengers.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been allies for almost two years, but that time has been filled with tension. Each star had eyes on Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Title. Balor could not dethrone The Architect, while Priest has been unable to cash in his briefcase.

While Judgment Day currently holds the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, they could lose them in Perth. Something could happen during the match to cost them against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

R-Truth has also been in Judgment Day business. Balor could turn on Priest or vice versa, especially if they lose the titles. Something is going to give in the group this year, and a betrayal could jump-start in Perth.

#2 Dakota Kai turns on Bayley

While they aren't booked for a match at the Elimination Chamber event, Dakota Kai and Bayley could have a segment. Kai is from New Zealand and has been in the middle of the Damage CTRL split.

She seems to be on Bayley's side and has been warned about interfering by Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane. While they haven't outright brawled, Kai could still align with the rest of Damage CTRL.

It would put Bayley on an island and looking for allies. She could then turn to Naomi or Carmella if she returns since they've been allies. Kai could finally plant her flag in the ground by officially stabbing Bayley in the back.

#1 Seth Rollins could betray Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber

Throughout the Rock's saga with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins has had Cody's back. He pledged to be Rhodes' 'shield' in reference to his history as a member of the Shield.

Rollins and The American Nightmare will be guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. Something significant needs to happen with the appearance. If someone from the Bloodline doesn't attack Rhodes, it would be a massive shock if someone like Rollins turns on Cody.

After Cody won the 2024 Royal Rumble, Seth pleaded with him to have a match for the world title. Rhodes thought about it but ultimately chose Reigns. The Architect could feel that he was being overlooked.

He could also want revenge for losing to Rhodes three times after he returned to WWE. That would send shockwaves across WWE and turn Rollins heel in the process.

