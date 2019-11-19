The Authors of Pain take out Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder backstage

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 07:27 IST SHARE

The Authors of Pain

As reported earlier, the team of Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The Major Bros earned a title shot for The Viking Raiders' WWE RAW Tag Team Championship. They defeated The O.C. and The Street Profits at a WWE Live Event in Mannheim, Germany to become the number one contenders.

The Major Bros were supposed to face The Viking Raiders on tonight's episode of WWE RAW but during a backstage interview with Charly Caruso, they were taken out by Akam & Rezar, the Authors of Pain.

AOP's return to WWE

The Authors of Pain or AOP for short took a hiatus from in-ring competition after Akam had to undergo knee surgery in January 2019. Akam & Rezar returned as AOP to participate in the 51-man Battle Royal at WWE Super Showdown but were eliminated.

AOP returned on the September 19 episode of RAW in a video package where they were dressed in suits with a more dapper appearance. Both Akam & Rezar spoke in their native tongue and criticized the Tag Team division by saying they were weak and unworthy.

On the next week, they attacked Heath Slater and No Way Jose in a backstage area. For the coming weeks, they appeared in further vignettes where they made it clear that they were intending to return.

The Viking Raiders are supposed to take part in a Triple Threat match which also includes NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of the Undisputed Era and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. It remains to be seen if AOP will be the new challengers for The Viking Raiders.

Want us to know your thoughts on the matches that you see on TV? Go to our WWE section to rate and comment about them!