The Berzerker talks wrestling Goldberg, missing Curt Henning and Road Warrior Hawk

The Berzerker was known for his time in the World Wrestling Federation betwee 1991 and 1993, and known for being a Viking like Barbarian. At one point, The Berzerker had the legendary Mr. Fuji as a manager. At times, after tossing wrestlers out of the ring, he would like into the camera, grab his wrist and say, "Huss, huss."

The Berzerker's biggest feud was with The Undertaker, and to this date, The Berzerker is the only known wrestler to ever attempt to stab The Undertaker with a sword.

John Nord fka The Berzerker and Goldberg stare each other down during their match on July 4th, 1998

After his run in WWF, The Berzerker worked in Japan and South Africa before signing with WCW in 1997 and performed under his real name, John Nord. During his time in World Championship Wrestling, Nord had an undefeated streak wrestling on WCW Nitro dark matches and on WCW Saturday Night. Nord's streak came to an end after facing another undefeated wrestler in the company - Goldberg.

John Nord took on Goldberg on WCW Saturday Night on July 4th, 1998, and the latter came out victorious and he continued his undefeated streak while Nord's undefeated streak in WCW came to an end.

During a live virtual meet and greet with TMart Promotions, Nord was celebrating his birthday while answering questions from fans. Nord was asked what wrestling Goldberg was like, and this was his response.

Nord: "Nothing special. He was actually kind of green, ya know? I like Bill, but I know he was nervous. He one, two, three'd me, but he was a lot more nervous than I was, but he just took it out, and you know Goldberg, he'd just stand there stare, start breathing hard, spitting and snorting. That's a good way to be nervous, and Goldber's a good guy. He might have gotten a little, 'Marked out' as we call it, but he's a heck of a guy, he really is.

"One thing we take a pass on is wrestlers can always tell other wrestlers, 'mark out' Their ego is getting too big for real, not like show business ego, but for real ego and we tell each other that. All the guys used to remind each other of that daily, and again that included Hegstrand (Road Warrior Hawk), (Rick) Rude, (Curt) Henning, Brady Boon, Barry Darsow, and all those guys.

"I love mentioning those guys because they were my best friends growing up, especially Matt Jonhson. To this day, with Curt Henning and Hegstrand I get a little choked up, I really do. I miss those guys so much. They were the most generious guys outside the ring you could ever meet."

To listen to the question, move foward to 42:45 in the video.