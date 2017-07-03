The best and worst to expect in WWE this July

July will be a hectic month for the WWE. We outline the best and worst of the upcoming month.

@billibhatti by Billi Bhatti Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jul 2017, 12:18 IST

The Wyatt vs Rollins feud has the ‘same old, same old’ feeling

The WWE will present two PPVs in the month of July, on top of many hours of TV content. From the Punjabi Prison match to Brock Lesnar’s rare Universal Championship defence to the Titus Brand – fans are likely to see multiple key developments on the road to SummerSlam.

I outline my best and worst of what we have to look forward to in the coming month.

#5 Worst: Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's feuds and his character are suffering from the rinse, repeat treatment from WWE creative. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has never been comfortable as a babyface since he turned 10 months ago.

The combination of the two sees two of the company's most stale characters coming together to square off in a generic and uninspired feud. I have no interest in their Great Balls of Fire encounter.