The Best Match for each Championship at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania will take place in about 7 months.

WrestleMania 35 will take place on April 7, 2019, in Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year and as a result, each championship match should be the best possible championship match.

Please note that WWE superstars Finn Balor, John Cena, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Bobby Lashley, Bray Wyatt, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, & Braun Strowman will not be involved in title matches because they will each be involved in other non-title matches.

WWE has a history of not presenting the best possible title matches at WrestleMania. They normally give tag team title matches no more than 10 minutes. They normally make 10-minute multi-man matches for mid card titles and multi-women matches for the women's titles that don't properly highlight all competitors, and they normally give part-timers world title matches. Hopefully, WrestleMania 35 will be different.

Cruiserweight Title: Drew Gulak (c) vs Mustafa Ali

This rivalry has been going on for a while now.

Drew Gulak will defeat Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Title sometime after the Super Showdown (so we can still see another Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy match at the Super Showdown). Drew Gulak will then retain the Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander at Survivor Series, Akira Tozawa on an episode of 205 Live in December, Kalisto at the Royal Rumble, and Noam Dar on an episode of 205 Live in February.

Mustafa Ali will then rise to the occasion and become #1 contender by defeating Cedric Alexander, Hideo Itami, and Buddy Murphy in a #1 Contendership Fatal 4 Way match. This match will tell a great story with Drew Gulak being the dominant heel champion and Mustafa Ali being the underdog that everybody wants to see get the big win.

These two also have excellent mic skills and will be able to carry this rivalry on the mic. Their 2/3 Falls Match last year and their Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Semifinals match prove that these two have excellent in-ring chemistry. This match can steal the show and get 205 Live some much-deserved hype. Mustafa Ali will then finally hold the Cruiserweight Championship.

