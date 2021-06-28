Best men's NXT TV matches of 2021 so far

NXT is far and away the best weekly product that WWE produces. SmackDown and NXT UK both deliver on a weekly basis, of course, but the original Black and Gold Brand is easily the best wrestling show WWE gives its fans. Today, we'll be checking out the best match-ups to be seen from the men's NXT roster on free TV.

Before we get started, there's a special rule. Though it was shown on TV, TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One matches will not appear on this list. We're speaking strictly about regular NXT TV episodes. However, if those did count, WALTER vs Tommaso Ciampa would be number one on this list. That was a banger.

Without further ado, let's kick off this list of best men's NXT TV matches so far. We're starting off with the NXT Champion himself, Karrion Kross.

Honorable mentions go to:

Oney Lorcan vs Kyle O'Reilly

Leon Ruff vs Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar vs Kushida 2 out of 3 Falls

NXT North American Championship: Bronson Reed vs Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage

#5 Karrion Kross vs Santos Escobar in a No DQ Match - NXT February 24th, 2021

There's no better way to put over a monster force on your roster than to have him tear through three impressive wrestlers at once. Though this was booked as a singles No DQ match, Kross would have to deal with all of Legado Del Fantasma.

For some reason, Santos Escobar felt it was a great idea to poke the living embodiment of pain that is Karrion Kross. Week in and week out, Escobar and the rest of Legado Del Fantasma mocked Koss for having a short title reign. Escobar claimed he had the money, the girl, the cars, but when it was time to deliver his body couldn't hold up.

Well, to quote The Simpsons, "Them's fightin' words." Kross ran through Damian Priest before finally targeting Legado Del Fantasma, setting up the greatest free a** kicking you'd find on TV.

Santos Escobar locked himself in a production truck, but couldn't escape the Harbinger of Doomsday, who used a pickaxe to try and pry the door off. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza were rocketed into the truck, but ultimately the numbers game was a bit too much. Legado Del Fantasma dragged Karrion Kross into the Capital Wrestling Center, which was probably their biggest mistake.

Kross got a second wind once they entered the CWC, launching Santos Escobar's lackeys THROUGH the plexiglass barricade. Before Santos could pick his jaw up off the floor, Kross was on him like a wild animal. Throughout the match, Legado Del Fantasma had to save the then NXT Cruiserweight Champion several times over.

Eventually, Kross eliminated Legado Del Fantasma from the equation and delivered Santos through the announcer's desk with a Doomsday Saito. A second Saito dumped him on his head in the ring, and the future NXT Champion finished Santos with what we'll call the Doomsday Elbow.

