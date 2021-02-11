WWE NXT Results (February 10th, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

Just four days from NXT TakeOver: Vengeance, the Black and Gold brand had one more match to finalize. The NXT Dusty Cup would end on Sunday, and the two semi-final matches with MSK, Legado Del Fantasma, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher would take place tonight.

Speaking of Legado Del Fantasma, the group's leader Santos Escobar had been antagonizing the former NXT Champion Karrion Kross for a while now. Unfortunately for the Cruiserweight Champion, his time may be up.

NXT started the night with a fast-paced Dusty Cup semi-final match, pitting the newcomers MSK against the dangerous Legado Del Fantasma.

WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: MSK vs Legado Del Fantasma

Joaquin Wilde and Wes Lee kicked off this action-packed episode of NXT, with MSK managing to get first blood. Tagging in his partner, Lee and Nash Carter pelted Wilde with a series of kicks followed by a bronco buster from Carter.

Raul Mendoza was in next but just couldn't break through Carter's defense. MSK again battered a member of Legado Del Fantasma, this time with Mendoza taking the punishment. Wilde was able to stun Lee long enough, however, with a wild shot of his own, managing to bring him to LGD's corner.

The cronies of the NXT Cruiserweight Champion took over here, demolishing Lee with a series of incredible offensive moves, including a beautiful assisted handspring moonsault. Lee broke away quickly, though, and made it back to his partner. Carter wasted no time, with Mendoza struggling to keep up with Carter's speed.

Another striking combination left Mendoza dazed, but sneaky tag to his partner allowed Legado Del Fantasma to send Lee all the way to the barricade with a pop-up missile dropkick as we cut to commercial.

Back from the break, Carter broke through to his corner, luckily tagging in Lee before he succumbed to any more damage. Lee sent LGD to the floor, leading to Hot Fire Flame off the apron. Lee followed that up with a fantastic tope col hilo, floating over the ropes with ease. Lee would've gotten the win had Wilde not dragged Mendoza back out of the ring.

Carter was sent into the barricade, allowing LGD to hit a missile dropkick (Mendoza) poison rana (Wilde) combination. A brainbuster nearly put him away. Lee blocked a 450 Splash, and rolled up Wilde for the victory. Mendoza broke it up by slamming Carter onto Lee.

Carter managed to break up LGD's finish, allowing Lee to crack Wilde on the jaw with the superkick. After that, the spinebuster/blockbuster finish put Wilde away. MSK, debuting in this NXT Dusty Cup, made it to the finals. What a run for these guys.

Results: MSK defeated Legado Del Fantasma via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: A+

MSK have impressed the WWE Universe with their high-octane offense and infectious personalities. At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance they'll face either The Grizzled Young Veterans or Tommaso Ciampa and Timoty Thatcher.