Roman Reigns has had quite a decorated WWE career so far

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE TV since March when "The Big Dog" revealed that he had made the decision to pull out of WrestleMania due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Reigns' history with leukemia put him in the "high risk" category when it came to the unstoppable virus and Reigns opted to protect his family by not returning to the ring.

The former World Champion celebrated his 35th Birthday yesterday, with his wrestling future remaining unclear. Recent rumors suggest that the former Shield member isn't set to make his return anytime soon.

Reigns has only been part of WWE's main roster for around eight years and in that time he has become one of the best-known wrestlers in the world. Even though Reigns has lived his life like an open book since his 2012 Survivor Series debut, there are some facts that will come as a surprise to many of his fans.

#5. Roman Reigns is soon to be the father of five children

It has become relatively well known over the past few years that Reigns has a daughter called Joelle who appeared on WWE TV as part of his feud with Bray Wyatt back in 2014.

Whilst Reigns has tried his best to keep his daughter out of the spotlight, this hasn't always been possible. However, Reigns has been able to keep his younger children private. Reigns revealed back in 2016 that his wife Galina had given birth to twins ahead of his WrestleMania match against Triple H.

Earlier this year, Reigns confirmed that his wife was pregnant one again and the couple were expecting their second set of twins. This means that at 35 years old, Reigns will become the father of five children.