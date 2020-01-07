Big Show reacts to his out of the blue return on RAW

Jan 07, 2020

The Big Show is back

When Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe revealed they had a 'guy' to team with them against Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain in the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW, I don't think anything truly saw The Big Show coming (apart from our very own Gary Cassidy).

But that's exactly what happened as Owens and Joe revealed The Big Show as their tag-team partner, much to the chagrin of Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain. The good guys would pick up a DQ win in the end thanks to Rollins' liberal and illegal use of a steel chair.

Sarah Schreiber caught up with the returning giant, who opened up about how much the return to Monday Night RAW meant to him, and then very much enjoyed finding out he would be in a 'Fist Fight' on next week's episode, whatever that is.

As the above backstage interview suggests we'll be seeing The Big Show back with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe next week, as they take on Rollins and AOP in a 'Fist Fight.' After that, you've got to imagine that Big Show will be entering himself into the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

