The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw (May 28)

Another forgettable showing from the red brand.

Does Seth want to walk with Elias?

Up against the NBA and NHL playoffs, and on Memorial Day, Raw was rather laid back last night, though thankfully it wasn't quite the atrocious affair that last week's edition was. We saw another MVP performance, a weird angle, and a women's gauntlet match that was far inferior to the men's version in February.

Who managed to walk away with the wind in their sails?

Winners: Seth Rollins and Elias

Seth Rollins actually did it. He managed to get a great match out of Jinder Mahal. This was a thrilling contest that could have been much better were it not for the DQ, though I suppose that was necessary given Jinder's upcoming match with Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, Elias preceded this match, showing us again why he's one of the best heels in the company, expertly controlling the crowd. Seth Rollins gave him the boot out of the ring, but Elias answered back with a post-match assault.

Will this be the Intercontinental Championship match for Money in the Bank?

Losers: Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey

This didn't help to build any hype for their upcoming Money in the Bank match. Ronda Rousey again showed her stiffness in body language and in talking when she was on commentary. We better hope she pulls something magical again because she's gone back to being a charisma vacuum.

And speaking of charisma vacuums, why in the world would you give Nia Jax a microphone? The segment felt forced and odd, because it looked like Nia Jax turned heel again after only recently turning face, and she proved herself a bully just like Alexa Bliss said.