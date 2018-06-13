The Biggest winners and losers from last night's SmackDown (June 12th)

It was a very poor showing from the blue brand on the go-home show.

This match shouldn't have main evented the show

SmackDown went off its winning streak last night, producing a poor-quality go-home show to a pay-per-view event that looks mostly like filler. A silly "summit" started the show. As a result, a poor 10-woman tag team match main evented the show over Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles delivered another generic promo, the advertised Andrade "Cien" Almas match didn't materialize, and the less said about what Big Cass did, the better.

For the past few weeks, very poor writing has hampered the blue brand, but the astounding SmackDown roster has managed to make up for it and scrape together a passable show despite the horrid material it's had to work with. It couldn't get the job done last night. The bad material was just too much to overcome.

This show was all over the place and managed to lessen even further my interest in watching Money in the Bank on Sunday. Few things of consequence happened, and what did happen were mostly wrong decisions.

Nonetheless, was there anyone who managed to walk away from this show with some kind of benefit?

Loser: Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan and Shelton Benjamin had a nice match that was, in truth, the only real highlight of last night's show. Bryan would ultimately win with the Heel Hook, but this probably means that he's losing on Sunday... losing to someone that no one wants to see him lose to, even more so because of his extremely poor promo later in the night.

Bryan has quietly been SmackDown's MVP for the past month or so. He's been the one that's had the best matches time after time, despite the buzz from his unexpected return having dissipated.

Just imagine if he had something better to work with? Hopefully, that will be the case as we get closer to SummerSlam?