The biggest winners and losers from last night's SmackDown (May 29)

SmackDown managed to put on a good show despite often trying not to.

The Samoan Submission Machine got one step closer.

Last night's SmackDown managed to be a good show despite it trying many times not to be. It's a testament to how strong the blue brand's roster is right now that we still got two hours of solid content despite liberal amounts of shoddy writing and an annoying bait and switch.

Who walked out with the wind in their sails with Money in the Bank three weeks away?

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is so much more entertaining to watch as a heel than a babyface. Last night, he obnoxiously played up the Last Man Standing stipulation, prolonging the match with Tye Dillinger and basically taunting and torturing him because of it, though it wasn't completely one-sided. The match was actually rather good.

It probably brought Nakamura no closer to victory in June, but it would be the right decision regardless. AJ Styles' reign has more than run its course. Why is the champion being booked in a useless interview segment instead of taking revenge from last week?