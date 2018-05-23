The biggest winners and losers from last night's SmackDown (May23)

Another two solid hours of television from Team Blue. Who got the most out of them?

caesaraugustus4 ANALYST 23 May 2018

We have to wait six days for this?!

As has been the norm since the Superstar Shakeup, SmackDown easily beat Raw in quality this week. Things were sensible, most stories logically progressed, and we got a number of good matches on the show. Even the bad parts were minimized. It definitely feels like something's changed backstage with the blue brand, because it's been night and day compared to before WrestleMania.

Anyway, who came away with wind in their sails last night?

Winner: Lana

Hilariously, Lana was one of the most over people on last night's show, largely thanks to the excellent work of a certain Aiden English. It was a genuinely entertaining segment that kept the ring encounter between Lana and Billie Kay, two of the poorer workers in the division, to an absolute minimum.

Lana has no chance of winning the briefcase, but her pairing with Aiden English will at least make her more entertaining. And is it just me or did the Rusev Day act suddenly turn face last night? If so, it's late but far better than never.