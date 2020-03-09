The biggest winners and losers of Elimination Chamber 2020

It was an eventful evening.

We've gone past the final pitstop on the Road to WrestleMania. We're now in the home stretch. WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 cleared up the remaining picture quite a bit, giving us a good showing with a lot of things happening in the process. A lot of the results were predictable, but nevertheless, who got the most and least out of the final pay per view before the biggest event on the WWE calendar? Let's go ahead and take a look.

Winner: Aleister Black

Though the Undertaker made his presence felt in this match, it ended in a much-needed victory for Aleister Black, given what happened last week on RAW, where it looked like he was just being used as fodder to promote AJ Styles' inevitable match with the Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Personally, I think Black vs. Undertaker would be far more interesting, but there's probably no changing the initial plan at this point, and there's no one better than AJ Styles to carry an increasingly geriatric Undertaker to a good match on the grandest stage in the business.

Either way, Aleister Black got back to his winning ways last night and will probably have some kind of decent place on the WrestleMania card, which is great news for him. Rumors supposedly suggest he'll have another match with Andrade for the United States Championship, given Andrade's earlier victory over Humberto Carillo.

The United States title doesn't mean a lot in the modern WWE, but we all remember Aleister Black and Andrade's match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans two years ago. If they can even get close to equaling that showing on the greatest stage in wrestling, the two have a good few weeks ahead of them, and something to look forward to in Tampa Bay. We do, too.

