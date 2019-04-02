The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (April 1)

Beastslayer?

As usual, Raw's go-home show to WrestleMania was a mostly disappointing slog. Some of the major angles advanced, but it was a lot to get through.

Who got the most and least out of last night's show?

Winner: Seth Rollins

I put Seth Rollins in the tentative winner's column because WWE has changed the way it's used segments like this. Normally, "standing tall" on the go-home show would suggest a loss at the pay per view, but that's been different lately, with several notable instances of the opposite result.

If WWE sticks to that formula, Seth Rollins should win on Sunday, which is exactly what Raw needs. This match actually has the highest stakes, even if it continues to feel like an afterthought and has had a disappointing build, despite the long history between these two guys.

Hopefully this all leads to the reset we need at WrestleMania. The feud has been a tremendous disappointment, but it will still be worth it if we can finally get a new era for the maligned Universal title.

Losers: The Revival

The Revival kept their titles, but only by countout, continuing their treatment as paper champions. If WWE didn't want Aleister Black or Ricochet to suffer a pinfall loss, why book this match to begin with? This reeks of a title run only to prevent The Revival from leaving, but why would anyone want to stay with the company after being booked this way as champions?

Now that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is over and these two will have their swan song at TakeOver: New York on Friday, we'll hopefully get to see them embark on proper main roster singles careers. They're far too good to stay locked in Raw's horrendous tag team division, particularly since they're still a team of cobbled together singles stars.

We'll just need to see what the shakeup brings them.

