×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (August 5)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
448   //    06 Aug 2019, 17:36 IST

We've seen this a million times before.
We've seen this a million times before.

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect that of Sportskeeda

The red brand had one last chance to sell the SummerSlam card, taking place this Sunday. Unfortunately, it was a poor attempt, and it's hard to say that this year's "Biggest Party of the Summer" is a must-see event. Compare to two years ago, when there was tremendous excitement to see the fatal four-way main event. Even last year felt like it had more pop than this. This time around, it feels like a more or less minor pay per view.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at who got the most and least out of this episode of Monday Night Raw. Is everyone cold heading into this Sunday?

Loser: Becky Lynch

At this time last year, Becky Lynch was rapidly getting over, en route to the beginnings of "the man" persona at SummerSlam itself. As champion, she's cooled off significantly. This match felt more like it was about promoting Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus than it was about building up Becky Lynch's title defense.

Becky Lynch will in all likelihood retain her championship this Sunday, but she needs an exciting opponent, which she has lacked since winning the title at WrestleMania. All eyes should be on Shayna Baszler the night before, who would be perfect for a fall feud.

Winner: Andrade

We've been down this road before, with Andrade defeating Rey Mysterio. It was a fantastic match, as we should expect. It's the first step on the road to something greater, but Andrade never seems able to walk it. Now he's potentially on the road again, which is better than spinning his wheels losing in big matches to top names in the company.

We'll just need to see whether this is the beginning of a new phase for him or, more likely, it's just another match.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The IIconics The Viking Raiders Brock Lesnar Becky Lynch
Advertisement
4 most likely WWE title changes before Money In The Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Last minute changes Vince McMahon could make before WWE Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (June 24)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (July 1)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's WWE RAW (June 17)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 biggest mistakes WWE made on the night after Extreme Rules (July 15, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE RAW before SummerSlam- Husband pins wife, New champs crowned
RELATED STORY
3 winners and 2 losers from last week due to the Wild Card rule
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW before SummerSlam- 5 Surprises that could happen- Title change, Unexpected attacker
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 4 things WWE got just right at the Raw Reunion episode (July 22, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us