The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (August 5)

We've seen this a million times before.

The red brand had one last chance to sell the SummerSlam card, taking place this Sunday. Unfortunately, it was a poor attempt, and it's hard to say that this year's "Biggest Party of the Summer" is a must-see event. Compare to two years ago, when there was tremendous excitement to see the fatal four-way main event. Even last year felt like it had more pop than this. This time around, it feels like a more or less minor pay per view.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at who got the most and least out of this episode of Monday Night Raw. Is everyone cold heading into this Sunday?

Loser: Becky Lynch

At this time last year, Becky Lynch was rapidly getting over, en route to the beginnings of "the man" persona at SummerSlam itself. As champion, she's cooled off significantly. This match felt more like it was about promoting Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus than it was about building up Becky Lynch's title defense.

Becky Lynch will in all likelihood retain her championship this Sunday, but she needs an exciting opponent, which she has lacked since winning the title at WrestleMania. All eyes should be on Shayna Baszler the night before, who would be perfect for a fall feud.

Winner: Andrade

We've been down this road before, with Andrade defeating Rey Mysterio. It was a fantastic match, as we should expect. It's the first step on the road to something greater, but Andrade never seems able to walk it. Now he's potentially on the road again, which is better than spinning his wheels losing in big matches to top names in the company.

We'll just need to see whether this is the beginning of a new phase for him or, more likely, it's just another match.

