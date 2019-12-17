The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (December 16)

Rollins' character renewal is underway.

With TLC now behind it, the Red brand settled into its slow Royal Rumble build. It will have over a month, so we shouldn't be surprised if the company takes things slowly, especially in December. Nevertheless, some important developments took place last night that will matter over the coming weeks, and possibly months, as WrestleMania is now blurry, but within view.

Who got the most out of last night's show and who the least? Let's take a look at the results.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins cemented his place as RAW's disgruntled, self-proclaimed locker room leader who will do what's necessary for the good of the red brand. It's nothing revolutionary, but compared to the babyface act that was flopping through the summer and fall, it's a much-needed renewal. AOP are now more relevant than they ever were on the main roster as well, even when they were champions. Acting as Seth Rollins' muscle is the perfect role for them.

The long-term implications of this angle remain to be seen. Is there enough time for Seth Rollins to turn babyface before WrestleMania? Even if there is, will fans have the appetite to see him challenge Brock Lesnar yet again? Somehow, I doubt it. I think fans are done with any more Shield member vs. Brock Lesnar angles and matches.

We'll just have to see how the journey unfolds.

Losers: Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy

Before going further, we should take a look at who wasn't on the show. Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy just had the best match the Red Brand had to offer at TLC and yet they were nowhere to be found last night. Why?

Did the Lana/Lashley stuff need another segment? Did Rowan need another random squash match for no reason?

Just bizarre booking all around and a perfect encapsulation of having too bloated of a roster.

