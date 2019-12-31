The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (December 30, 2019)

At least it was memorable

WWE's last show of the 2010s was a surprisingly memorable experience, as there was a lot of great ring action where losers and winners alike shined. The Royal Rumble is now less than a month away, and everyone is looking forward to WrestleMania season.

Who got closer to having a good experience in those most important three months on the WWE calendar and who got further away? Let's take a look at the last RAW of the decade and see what happened!

Winner: Samoa Joe

As good as Samoa Joe is in the commentary booth, it's still nice to see him back in action, and he got involved in a big way, teaming up with Kevin Owens to attack Seth Rollins and AOP.

This will be a big angle going forward, and Joe's involvement is great to see, as we know that good things happen when he's given the spotlight. Now, he'll start the new decade and the road to WrestleMania in a big story, with a prominent spot in Tampa a possibility.

Let's hope it stays that way.

Winners: Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy

We often harp on WWE for the constant rematches it gives us, but I think with Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy, we didn't mind. I don't think we'll mind if they make this a best of seven, or 10, or 12 series.

This was an incredible TV match to close out the year. Hopefully, it will mean big singles pushes for both of them going forward and impressive performances in the Royal Rumble for each man. Both of them deserve some kind of prominence at WrestleMania 36, as we know that they'll add electricity to the show.

Given how good this was, and how praised it was on social media, that's a much greater possibility now.

