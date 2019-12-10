The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (December 9)

Last night's RAW was the Red brand's go-home show to the final WWE pay-per-view of 2019, TLC. Surprisingly, none of RAW's matches were built up for it, showing how haphazard the booking has been. The card still doesn't look like it's been assembled. Clearly, the company is in December autopilot.

Nevertheless, RAW did some notable things last night in preparation for Sunday - some good, some bad. Who got the most and least out of the show? Let's take a look.

Losers: Rusev and Bobby Lashley

Since Award season is upon us, we must state the obvious - this has truly been one of 2019's worst feuds. This segment was no different. Sunday needs to be the one and only match between these two and then they need to go their separate ways. Bobby Lashley said he's going to marry Lana after this divorce segment though, so unfortunately, there still might be some mileage left in this thing.

For the sake of everyone involved - participant and spectator alike, let's hope that isn't the case.

Winners: Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy

In what should be Sunday's most intriguing encounter, Aleister Black will take on Buddy Murphy. That should be a last-minute match of the year contender if these two are given enough time.

To warm them up for Sunday, Aleister Black beat Akira Tozawa in short order, while Buddy Murphy did the same with Zack Ryder. I can't recall the last time WWE built two men so decisively in respective singles matches.

Hopefully, this suggests that there are bigger plans in place for Black and Murphy in 2020. Both can be tremendous assets for Raw if they're used to their potential.

And with no obvious contender for Brock Lesnar's title at WrestleMania, the door is open that much further.

