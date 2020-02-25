The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (February 24)

Black shined last night.

The Red brand has been firing on all cylinders as the road to WrestleMania continues. RAW's booking team has done an incredible job of late. It's a dramatic turnaround from the show's fortunes for the past couple of years. This was the go-home show to the next major pitstop on that road, the next Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia.

But who got the most and least out of the show last night? Who emerged closer to a good spot on the WrestleMania card? Let's take a look back at the action!

Winners: Kevin Owens and Randy Orton

This was a much better opening promo segment than the kind we're used to. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton both got their characters over here. The match between them later in the night was marred by an underwhelming finish that ultimately made it disappointing, but both men got their jobs done on the night.

Randy Orton advanced his rivalry with Edge and Kevin Owens got further embroiled with Seth Rollins' faction. You can be sure he'll be in some kind of WrestleMania match with those guys.

It wasn't perfect, but it came close at first.

Winner: Angel Garza

Angel Garza's push up the RAW midcard continues as he defeated Humberto Carillo last night without feeling like he was in too much danger. No longer gunning for the Cruiserweight Championship on NXT, he's free to focus all his energy on his main roster career now.

We still don't know the trajectory of that career. More questions should be answered once Andrade returns, but for now, Angel Garza is on the right track.

We'll have to see if this continues. There's still a little more than a month left to go before we get to Tampa Bay and WrestleMania itself.

