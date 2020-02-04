The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (February 3)

Well, this was a surprise!

Last night was a busy edition of Monday Night RAW, with surprise appearances, debuts, solid wrestling, and storyline advancement. Quietly, the Red Brand has been shaking off its demons of the last few years and becoming a very good show again, probably due to Paul Heyman's influence. With the Rusev/Lashley stuff appearing to be over, I can't say that there's a bad angle on the show at all right now, which is an accomplishment in itself. This is in stark contrast to what's happened on the blue brand since the move to FOX and the draft.

Anyway, we're about eight weeks out from WrestleMania. Who got the most and least out of last night's show with that in mind?

Winner: Randy Orton

Instead of coming out and cutting a generic heel promo, Randy Orton had nothing to say about his brutal attack on Edge last week. He just couldn't find the words.

This is how you keep intrigue in what's already a red hot angle.

These legends matches at WrestleMania the last few years haven't been that great. Randy Orton vs. Edge promises to buck the trend if the two of them can keep this up.

Randy Orton will find the words eventually, but until then, we'll just have to wonder what they are.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Edge, because we can rest assured that he has the words to describe the situation!

Well done to everyone involved in this angle. There are still two more months to go before the finish line, but by now, we should trust that Paul Heyman and his crew backstage have the right direction planned out. How nice a thing it is to say that about WWE, which hasn't been trustworthy in recent years, and isn't on SmackDown.

