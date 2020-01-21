The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (January 21)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Ricochet has had enough!

The Royal Rumble is only six days away, and naturally, the red brand was looking to build up its competitors with one of the biggest shows of the year coming upon us. It was an eventful RAW, with a lot of the stars shining. There was a title change, too.

Who got the most and least out of it? Let's take a look at the results.

Winner: Andrade

It's nice to see Andrade finally getting used properly on the main roster, nearly two years after his arrival. He and Rey Mysterio have always done great work together and this was no different. The ladder match was widely advertised and was the biggest selling point for tuning in to RAW last night. It didn't disappoint us.

Zelina Vega made her presence felt, allowing Andrade to send Mysterio through a ladder, climb up, and take the title down for the win and a successful title defense.

Afterward, Humberto Carillo came out to save Mysterio, signifying that he and Andrade will soon have a match. That should be a good one, too.

Winner: Aleister Black

Advertisement

Ever since his move to RAW, WWE has done a great job in making Aleister Black feel like a big deal. He defeated a local jobber in seconds, hitting the Black Mass immediately. The match thus put over his finisher as one of the most formidable moves in the company, aside from putting over Black himself.

Suddenly, Aleister Black looks like a dark horse to win the Royal Rumble or eliminate Brock Lesnar. While that still probably won't happen, can you rule it out at this point? He's been one of the best-handled competitors in the company these last few months, showing that the brass is high on him.

That we have to consider it is alone a sign of huge progress.

1 / 3 NEXT