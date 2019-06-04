The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (June 3rd 2019)

His face says it all.

Another week, another average episode of RAW. Let's just say that it was a stark contrast to NXT TakeOver: XXV.

I know we were promised that Brock Lesnar would cash in (not that most of us wanted to see that to begin with), but I knew over the weekend that it was a bait and switch, which is exactly what it turned out to be. Bray Wyatt continues to be entertaining, but the character's needle won't move anymore until he actually gets back in the ring again. The 24/7 title continues to be entertaining, but it's far from the creative chaos that the old hardcore title was so fondly remembered for.

This Raw was clearly just designed as an ad hoc attempt to grab ratings. That's how all the shows feel these days. The "Wild Card" rule has made WWE's ability to tell a story, already tenuous to begin with, completely impotent.

Along with Brock Lesnar were the usual part time stars coming back for a week to sell a Saudi Arabian pay per view, but did anyone on the full time roster actually get more over as a result of last night's show?

Let's take a look.

Winners/Losers: The Revival

Truthfully, I'm not sure what to make of this. On the one hand, The Revival being the latest lackeys for Shane McMahon is certainly not how they'll be able to live up to their potential and deliver the greatness that everyone has wanted to see for two torturous years since they came from NXT.

On the other hand, compared to back shaving and "Ucey hot" segments, this was a step up. The Revival has fallen so far off the wagon that this represents progress in their main roster career, though I'm sure it will be temporary.

