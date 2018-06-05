The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (June 4)

Yet another poor showing from the red brand.

How did Raw's MVP do last night?

Another week, another poor showing from the red brand. This has unfortunately become so routine that you have to expect it at this point. If Money in the Bank is truly supposed to be one of the "big five" pay-per-views of the year, the build to the event sure hasn't felt like it, especially on Monday nights.

It instead feels more like we're building up to Fastlane, Backlash, or Extreme Rules. The company is certainly acting on autopilot, and unfortunately, it's unlikely to improve until the build to SummerSlam starts next month.

Nothing felt like it mattered last night, and as a result, why should any of the fans get into the show? Despite this lack of investment, did anyone walk away from last night's show in Houston with more excitement behind them? Or did the entire show drag in mediocre monotony?

Winners: Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

After a standoff between the two competitors in the upcoming Intercontinental Championship match, Elias and Jinder Mahal beat Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a tag team match last night. The win was dirty, seeing the use of a chair. In WWE's usual 50/50 booking formula, this means Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will win their respective matches at Money in the Bank, because that's what they do.

The match was fine enough, but the booking is lazy, repetitive, and doesn't do much to add any excitement for a pay-per-view that, while it's supposed to be a big event, just feels like another iteration of Backlash.

This was far from the best way to capitalize on the popularity of Seth Rollins, especially when he and Elias could have a far more interesting kind of feud than WWE's booking formula usually permits. Do something different!