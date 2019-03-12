The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (March 11, 2019)

On their way to MetLife, but with not much hype.

Last night's Fastlane fallout episode of Raw advanced the red brand on the road to WrestleMania, yet the show fell flat once again. Most of the curve balls weren't strikes. With only three episodes remaining between now and The Show of Shows, one would think the red brand would want to do better.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at who got the most and least out of last night's show.

Loser: Seth Rollins

The Shield had a great final ride at Fastlane, but we now need to look forward and remember something which has been too easily forgotten in the past month and a half - Seth Rollins won the Royal Rumble and will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Thankfully, the crowd was fully behind Seth Rollins as Reigns exhorted him to "slay the beast", but the segment felt more like Shield nostalgia mixed with a repetitive Paul Heyman promo, than one which really hyped the Universal Championship match on April 7th.

This is the problem with having an absentee champion and always was. Rollins had a random match with Shelton Benjamin afterward, but nothing that took the build to the next level. Rollins' match has felt like an afterthought and there's little time to turn it around.

Loser: Finn Balor

What was the point of this? Why even give Finn Balor the Intercontinental Championship in the first place, and in such a lame fashion, if he was going to lose it so quickly?

Ever since Seth Rollins dropped the title at TLC, it's been hot shotted into oblivion, booked in the exact opposite way from The Miz and Rollins' reigns, which brought back much of the title's prestige. Now that's quickly being lost.

The title picture heading into WrestleMania will probably be a multi-man mess. Multi-man matches are the norm, but last year was exciting with Rollins, Balor, and Miz. That probably won't be the case this time.

