The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (March 9)

Edge was back

Last night's RAW was unfortunately not a noteworthy event. Much of the show dragged with meaningless segments that did little or nothing to promote and advance WrestleMania 36. At times, one felt like this episode of Raw was more like the spring and summer post-WrestleMania slump than one taking place on the road to the biggest show of the year. Nevertheless, there were a few notable events last night, including the return of Edge.

Who got the most and least out of this lackluster RAW? Let's take a look.

Loser: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has absolutely nothing going on for him right now. The feud with Rusev was a bust and there's nothing waiting for him in Tampa Bay. Maybe he'll wind up winning the battle royal, but we all know how meaningless that is.

WWE obviously wants to keep him strong enough, so the company is putting him in these squash matches, but this was simply filler. If Bobby Lashley's fortunes are to turn, it will only happen after WrestleMania. Until then, we can expect more filler matches featuring him on the show.

Winners: Asuka and Kairi Sane

Everybody came out of the Elimination Chamber looking worse for wear, so this was a much-needed rebound for Asuka, while Kairi Sane got some much-needed activity of her own. The women's tag team titles have felt like afterthoughts since the start of 2020 after an initial boost from Asuka and Sane, so those two need to get busy fast to promote them in time for WrestleMania.

A lot of this segment was devoted to the brawl between former Riott Squad members, but the right team won. It remains to be seen who their competitors at WrestleMania will be. Expect a multi-team match on April 5th. Still better than the battle royal.

