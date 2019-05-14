The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (May 13th)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3 // 14 May 2019, 17:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Falls count anywhere.

Last night's Raw, the red brand's go-home show to Money in the Bank, was thankfully an improvement over last week's abysmal episode that was the worst of 2019. "Wild card" nonsense was thankfully kept to a minimum, so it didn't interrupt too many storylines, and in fact, aided one, although it might not be the right move.

Sure, the annoying tropes and formulas were still around, like the long opening promo with Roman Reigns and the meaningless tag team match that followed it, along with another formulaic contract signing, but there were better things to be had across the Pond last night, even if it was nothing brilliant.

Who got the most and least out of last night's show?

Winner: Mojo Rawley

Mojo Rawley was brought back to the ring last night and squashed Apollo Crews. This will surely ruffle some feathers, as Crews is undoubtedly the more talented of the two in the ring, and Mojo Rawley isn't exactly a charismatic force of personality to make up for that gap.

Yet, it's long been clear that WWE has no serious interest in pushing Apollo Crews to anything beyond the lower midcard. Rawley's ceiling isn't much higher, but this was an effective reintroduction for him nevertheless, so he gained more than Crews lost.

Loser: Ricochet

The normalization of Ricochet continues.

Why WWE is so obsessed with pushing Baron Corbin, who's detrimental effect on ratings is well established by now, I have no idea.

This was, to put it simply, a stupid misallocation of resources. Ricochet has a higher ceiling than Corbin and could have used this victory heading into the pay per view where he will be one of the highlights. It's things like this which prevent anyone from getting over and have harmed countless NXT standouts.

1 / 3 NEXT