The biggest winners and losers of Monday Night Raw (12 November 2018)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
136   //    13 Nov 2018, 19:33 IST

Last chance?
Last chance?

Last night's Raw was a hot and cold show. On the men's side, it was explosive. On the women's side, though, things didn't always work out so well, until the end, that is.

On the final show before Survivor Series, how well did Raw and its Superstars deliver in hyping up the last major pay per view on the WWE calendar? Let's find out.

#5 Winner: Braun Strowman

After embarrassing himself at Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman needed to start some kind of redemption story if he wanted to have any hope of staying relevant and keeping the fans behind him. No one will support a choke artist.

We may have seen the start of that last night when Braun Strowman was offered a chance to settle the score with both Baron Corbin and Brock Lesnar if he did well for Raw's team at Survivor Series. The Monster agreed.

One wonders the utility of setting up such a storyline at this point, because fans probably don't have much interest in seeing Strowman vs. Lesnar again, so it will be up to the creative team to set it up well.

With the lights of WrestleMania starting to appear over the horizon, this is something to watch closely.

#4 Loser: Ember Moon

Leave it to WWE to decide that Tamina is more worth investing resources in than Ember Moon. It's at times like this where you just have to stop and ask yourself: "Why? Just why?"

Not only did the former NXT Women's Champion lose to Tamina on Raw, but she was passed over on the women's Survivor Series team in her favour. This is an extremely questionable decision with few upsides.

It also means we won't see any fun between Ember Moon and Asuka at Survivor Series, which is bad on its own.

