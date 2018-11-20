The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (November 19)

Cat and mouse.

Last night's Raw was a hot and cold show - the hot angles developed nicely while the cold ones stayed cold. On balance, it was an enjoyable episode, given that the hot stories are indeed hot at the moment, and the first hour was excellent.

Let's now take a look at the biggest winners and losers from last night.

Winner: Braun Strowman

After the usual pedestrian opening promo, the entire first hour of the show saw Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and Elias take on Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley in a tag team elimination match, which was a homage to Survivor Series.

The match entered its closing stretch as a three on one affair, with Braun Strowman taking on the others. The end result would ultimately be a no contest, as Braun Strowman was systematically destroyed in a way we haven't seen before.

The outcome is significant. We now know that Braun Strowman will take on Baron Corbin at TLC. If the former wins, he gets his Universal title shot at the Royal Rumble and Baron Corbin loses all authority. If the latter wins, his grip on power on Raw is secured, as he'll become the permanent general manager of the show.

It's hard to know where Braun Strowman is going. History doesn't favor him against Brock Lesnar and the fact that his potential title shot will take place at the Royal Rumble instead of WrestleMania should be a red flag about the prospects of his success.

On the other hand, after his Survivor Series performance, and with WWE's well-executed attempt to make him look sympathetic last night, there's more reason to believe in him than there was before.

We'll need to see where it goes. As far as the "injury" is concerned, it definitely looks like a work.

