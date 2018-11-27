The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (November 27)

J.M. Carpenter

The only good part.

Many people are calling last night's episode of Monday Night Raw the worst they've ever seen. Indeed, while WWE is notoriously lazy during the Holiday Season once Survivor Series concludes, this was simply abominable even by those standards.

If you aren't going to put any effort into your show, don't be surprised when you lose about 20% of your audience just in the last 12 months alone. No sane person would want to watch this if he didn't have to.

Raw's endless rematch problem persisted, and while the company may be commended for at least trying to introduce some new things and angles, the attempts fell flat with terrible writing. The end results either didn't matter (in the case of figures like Elias, Balor, and Lashley) or simply tanked everyone involved.

Let's take a look at the carnage and see who, if anyone, emerged better off from this junkyard of an episode.

Losers: Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey

To reiterate, Nia Jax is awful at everything in this business. After having one of the worst segments of the year at the infamous Backlash event back in May, we saw another "gem" from her last night. This segment bombed. The only thing that even halfway delivered was the stuff about Becky Lynch, but that's simply cheap heat.

Ronda Rousey came out and showed once again that talking isn't her strong suit either, because she bombed too. Having to duel Nia Jax doesn't help.

Why would anyone be interested in this feud after this?

This segment was taking a hot Ronda Rousey and pouring ice water over her. The sooner this feud is over with, the better. Then Ronda Rousey can move on to bigger and better things while Nia Jax moves back into obscurity where she belongs.

