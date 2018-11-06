The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (November 5)

Challenge accepted.

For the start of a build to a major pay per view, last night's WWE Raw was disappointing. Given Evolution and Crown Jewel, and the supposed confusion Roman Reigns' departure put the company in, it isn't surprising to say that last night's Raw paled in comparison to the build to Survivor Series last year.

Most of the bubbling rivalries on the show fell flat. It was a sad sight, given that last week, the red brand looked like it was poised to enter a new, more exciting phase, but then Crown Jewel happened, and sent the potential of the show into a tailspin ahead of the hottest time of the year.

Let's take a look back at last night's show and see who gathered the most steam ahead of the final major pay per view of the year, when the lights of WrestleMania start to shine over the horizon.

Loser: Braun Strowman

Supposedly, Survivor Series was originally supposed to be about control of Monday Night Raw. Thankfully, it's not. It's just a repetition of the same tired angle we've seen countless times over the years. It didn't happen last night, and Baron Corbin announced some of the members of Raw's men's team, while announcing that Alexa Bliss would captain Raw's women's team despite being unable to compete in the contest.

Kurt Angle got involved, and then Braun Strowman came and needed to be held back by security. Compared to what the Monster Among Men could have otherwise been doing, this is a major, and unexciting, step down for him.

Your preferences may vary, but I've long had enough of authority figure storylines. Nothing is ever going to recapture the magic of Austin vs. McMahon in the Attitude Era, and I wish the company would move on from this trope already.

