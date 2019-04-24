The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (April 23)

Only Kofi didn't see it coming.

Last night's SmackDown was the beginning of the blue brand's next phase and thus the first test of its new roster as the show prepares to move to FOX. Roman Reigns began his own journey, we saw a notable heel turn, and the renewal of an old feud.

Who got the most and least out of last night's episode?

Winner: Roman Reigns

For the first time in years, Roman Reigns feels fresh. He's already off to a good start on the blue brand. Shane McMahon wanted him to explain himself, but Roman didn't see the need to talk. He just attacked and then got ambushed by Elias.

For years, fans have spoken about the presentation of Roman Reigns - that he should be more the silent badass that first got over in the Shield than a heroic underdog. Last night, he strayed more toward the former than the latter and it worked.

Roman Reigns vs. Elias at Money in the Bank won't set the world on fire, but it will be a good warmup for him in his new home. Elias did well last night too, taking his guitar act backstage. Both benefited, although the result is inevitable.

Loser: Andrade

Andrade looks like he's back on SmackDown doing the exact same thing he was doing before - fighting big names in high-profile matches but never being able to win. It's almost a shame he switched back, because he might have been able to exceed that on Raw.

Balor's decisive win would seem to preclude an Intercontinental Championship shot for Andrade. It's just lazy 50/50 booking when the company could have done something else - a count-out, another dirty victory, a disqualification, etc.

Perhaps this will evolve into a feud, but Andrade is already behind.

