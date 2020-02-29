The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (February 28)

Things have changed a lot in the last 48 hours

WWE can never seem to remain consistent in its WrestleMania builds. This year, major changes happened at the much-maligned Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia a couple of days ago. Specifically, the landscape of the blue brand shifted dramatically in Saudi Arabia.

Controversially, we have a new Universal Champion, and the former champion has his sights set elsewhere rather than trying to get his title back. We also have new Tag Team Champions in The Miz and John Morrison, though that picture won't start clearing up until after an Elimination Chamber match, which admittedly promises to be exciting.

Who got the most and least out of last night's show? Who will be more likely to appear at WrestleMania and who will more likely wind up in the meaningless battle royal at the beginning of the show?

Winner: Roman Reigns

At long last, the slog of the Baron Corbin feud, with its dog sounds and dog food, is behind Roman Reigns, and, as expected, he'll be challenging for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, but he'll have a different opponent. Reigns vs. Goldberg is admittedly a big match, though one that will leave a bitter taste in the mouths of many fans, considering how it was set up.

The match was just announced, without the drama of an Elimination Chamber number one contender's bout, but that shouldn't be too crippling to the build.

Given how it was set up at The Fiend's expense, WWE will just have to do its best to ensure both guys aren't booed out of the building in Tampa Bay and prevent a repeat of the disastrous WrestleMania 34 main event. Is the company up to that particular challenge? We'll find out the answers over the next month.

1 / 3 NEXT