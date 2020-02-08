The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (February 7)

Well, this is new!

I think it's time to be worried about the blue brand. While NXT and even RAW have been firing on nearly all cylinders recently, SmackDown has been trapped in a morass since the draft back in October, and it still hasn't let up. Last night's show absolutely didn't feel like we were supposed to be on the road to WrestleMania. It felt like a random filler show in December or during the infamous annual post-WrestleMania slump.

While there was one big surprise, the rest left a lot to be desired. Nevertheless, let's take a look and see who got the most and least out of the show.

Winner: Elias

Although this match was overshadowed by the antics of Baron Corbin, it was the first notable victory for Elias in a long time. Will it lead anywhere? That's probably doubtful. This match felt random as random can be. Nevertheless, there's a window open now for Elias to make something more of his victory. We'll see if WWE takes advantage of it or simply consigns this match to the heap of filler.

Cesaro's fate is unfortunate, but we simply have to expect that by now. Hopefully, he reunited with Sheamus and re-forms the Bar. He'd be much better utilized that way.

Loser: Roman Reigns

The feud must continue. Because of course, it does.

As usual, Baron Corbin was involved in a bunch of bad segments last night as he demanded yet another match with Roman Reigns. The latter would eventually answer and make a steel cage match for next week.

Hopefully, next week will be the end of it. It sounds like it will.

Nevertheless, Roman Reigns doesn't feel at all like the guy that's likely to take on The Fiend. Beating Baron Corbin once and for all will do nothing to change that situation. This feud has lasted way too long and sapped him of all vitality.

