The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (January 31)

It's about time!

Last night's SmackDown capped off the fallout from the previous week's Royal Rumble, and it was an eventful night, with a surprise return, two title changes, and, unfortunately, the reappearance of dog food.

We're now on the fast track to WrestleMania, with the big event in Tampa two months away. All eyes now turn to the final two pitstops on that road, Super ShowDown on February 27th and Elimination Chamber on March 8th, as superstars struggle to get on the card.

Who got closer to a WrestleMania match last night? Who got closer to the dreaded battle royal?

Winners: The Miz and John Morrison

The match didn't happen at the Royal Rumble, but in their first attempt, The Miz and John Morrison successfully became the No.1 title contenders for the titles, looking like they've been fighting together all these years during the latter's absence. They gel just as well together as ever.

It was the right decision for them and the titles. If they win, they can be involved in a more interesting story than another repetitive New Day title run, as WrestleMania gets closer and closer. For their part, The Miz and John Morrison will likely go there as the champions.

Losers: The women's tag team division

In stark contrast to the men's division, the women's division is in a lot of trouble, as there appear to be no good options to challenge Asuka and Kairi Sane at WrestleMania. This rivalry has been duller than dishwater, and one continually gets the feeling that Sonya Deville has more potential than being the sidekick of Mandy Rose.

Either way, it's time to put this rivalry to bed. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross need to move on to something else. They're the most obvious challengers now, but they still feel like they need to be heated more.

