The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (May 28th)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 332 // 29 May 2019, 17:02 IST

Shane the anchor dragging the show down as usual.

Last night's SmackDown was better than the Raw prior, though that isn't out of the ordinary or hard to do. R-Truth continued to be entertaining and Kofi Kingston's incredible run went on, but there was also a stunning absence from some of SmackDown's big names as "wild card" nonsense was in full effect. Something needs to be done about this, because ever since it was introduced, the shows have gotten worse than usual, becoming even more confusing.

Who managed to get the most and least out of last night's episode?

#2. Loser: Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston's run as a fighting champion continued in a good, if non-title match, but this opener, despite the good wrestling, represents many of WWE's tiresome tropes. It was a rematch from pay per view that really felt like it was just there to fill time. It didn't need to happen.

Kevin Owens' loss to Kingston for the second time in as many weeks, clean as a whistle, surely places him out of title contention for the foreseeable future.

Kofi Kingston will have a match with Dolph Ziggler in Saudi Arabia next Friday, and his next challenger after that is not known.

#3. Winners: Heavy Machinery

Daniel Bryan and Rowan returned to SmackDown with their titles in tow this week. Regrettably, they weren't of the eco-friendly variety. After a promo, Heavy Machinery came out and set up their claim to challenge for the SmackDown tag team titles.

Their chances of winning them are almost zero, but compared to what the duo has been doing since getting the call from NXT last December, any step is one for progress. They will now get the chance to see if they sink or swim in the title picture with a legend like Daniel Bryan.

