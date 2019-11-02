The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (November 1)

UGH.

Last night's SmackDown was a unique episode, partly because coming off the heels of Crown Jewel, not all of the regular Superstars could make it all the way back in time.

WWE needed to get out of its mold and do some things we don't usually see, and thankfully, the company did. With Survivor Series a few weeks away and featuring NXT stars for the first time, the Yellow brand was out in force on Friday night.

But who got the most and least out of last night's show? Let's take a look.

Loser: All of WWE

To get his hands on Rey Mysterio, who Vince McMahon refused to send to the Blue brand, Paul Heyman announced that his client would be "quitting" SmackDown to go back to the Red brand.

Brock Lesnar "quitting" SmackDown to go to RAW is the worst imaginable way to get one of the world titles back to the Red brand, the situation having arisen from The Fiend Bray Wyatt's victory at Crown Jewel. It would have made far more sense just to trade Mysterio after the freebie SmackDown got for Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

Brock Lesnar being champion again is problem enough, but going to RAW, where he's been played out as the absentee champion for years, only exacerbates things. At least on SmackDown, he has a relatively fresh slew of challengers awaiting him.

On RAW, who could realistically end his reign? The last thing anyone wants to see is yet another redo of Brock Lesnar vs. one of the Shield guys for WrestleMania, yet that's exactly where this is headed unless something changes quickly.

This is a disastrous decision for the entire company and only highlights how much of a drag on the whole roster Brock Lesnar has been since 2017.

